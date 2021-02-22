Home Weather Florida Is Breezy With Showers Today

Florida Is Breezy With Showers Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze.  Showers and a few storms move in during the afternoon and evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see some early east coast showers, followed by lots of sun and a brisk breeze around South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature sunny skies around South Florida.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, but a few showers will make their way into the east coast metro area.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

