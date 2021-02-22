Florida Is Breezy With Showers Today

Monday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze. Showers and a few storms move in during the afternoon and evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will see some early east coast showers, followed by lots of sun and a brisk breeze around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature sunny skies around South Florida. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, but a few showers will make their way into the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.