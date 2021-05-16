Florida Is Breezy And Sunny Sunday

Sunday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds at times, a gusty ocean breeze, and mainly east coast showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring plenty of sun with a few clouds and afternoon showers on a brisk ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers. Look for breezy conditions to continue along the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for some sun but more clouds, with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.