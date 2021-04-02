Florida Is Breezy And Much Cooler Today

Friday features lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast through Monday evening. And there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be unseasonably cool again, with lows in the low 50s along the Gulf coast and well inland to the low 60s in most of the east coast metro area. The day will bring good sun, some clouds along the east coast, and breezy conditions everywhere. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Easter morning will be on the cool side, while the day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.