Home Weather Florida Is Breezy And Much Cooler Today

Florida Is Breezy And Much Cooler Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
There is a HIGH rip current risk through this weekend

Friday features lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast through Monday evening.  And there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Gusty winds are expected for the east coast today and tonight.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday morning will be unseasonably cool again, with lows in the low 50s along the Gulf coast and well inland to the low 60s in most of the east coast metro area.  The day will bring good sun, some clouds along the east coast, and breezy conditions everywhere.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Easter morning will be on the cool side, while the day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with an ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR