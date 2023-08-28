Florida Gas Prices Sink to 4-Week Lows

Florida gas prices are moving lower again. The state average declined nearly 15 cents per gallon throughout the past 10 days.

Sunday’s state average was $3.71 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since July 31st.

“The price of oil fell to its lowest level in a month, further reducing the cost of producing gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Tainted Gasoline at the Tampa Bay Port

Over the weekend, The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services identified a potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa. Fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 26, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa, has a strong likelihood of gasoline reportedly being contaminated with diesel. Click here to view a list of affected Florida gas stations.

Representatives with the Florida Petroleum Marketers Association report that upon realizing the error, the affected gas stations stopped selling the fuel, are either currently or have completed the process of emptying their tanks, and should be back to normal operations Monday or Tuesday.

FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.

Tropical Storm Idalia Approaches Florida

AAA encourages Floridians to continue monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia and offers the following advice:

Prepare your family, home and property.

Contact your insurance provider to review your coverage.

Fill up your gas tank. Only take what you need. Fuel deliveries will continue before and after the storm.

Take pictures of your property in case you need to file an insurance claim.

Plan to stay off the road during severe weather.

Tips for Driving in the Rain

Slow down. Increase the distance between yourself and other cars around you.

Turn on your headlights when you turn on your windshield wipers.

Turn off your hazard lights while driving, as this is to signify a disabled vehicle.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded streets.

Watch for slow-moving and parked vehicles.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.87), Naples ($3.81), Gainesville ($3.81)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.87), Naples ($3.81), Gainesville ($3.81) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.49), Pensacola ($3.50), Panama City ($3.54)

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.818 $3.820 $3.866 $3.714 $3.857 Florida $3.706 $3.715 $3.818 $3.659 $3.615 Georgia $3.576 $3.580 $3.618 $3.523 $3.392 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the National AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.