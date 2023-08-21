Florida Gas Prices Move Lower After Setting a New 2023 High

Florida gas prices increased as projected last week. The state average jumped 11 cents per gallon, reaching a new 2023 high of $3.85 per gallon on Thursday.

Fortunately, pump prices are moving lower again. The state average declined 4 cents over the past four days. Sunday’s state average was $3.82 per gallon. That’s 27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid this time last year.

“The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.96), Naples ($3.89), Gainesville ($3.89)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.96), Naples ($3.89), Gainesville ($3.89) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52), Pensacola ($3.55), Panama City ($3.57)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.866 $3.869 $3.848 $3.580 $3.908 Florida $3.818 $3.828 $3.738 $3.459 $3.546 Georgia $3.618 $3.622 $3.637 $3.332 $3.442 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.