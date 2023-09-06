Florida Gas Prices Fell 17 Cents in Two Weeks

Florida gas prices have followed a downward trend through the past two weeks. During that time, the state average declined 17 cents per gallon.

On Monday, the state average price for regular gasoline was $3.70 per gallon. That was almost 20 cents more than what drivers paid on Labor Day, last year.

“Although gas prices have recently declined, Florida drivers paid the most expensive Labor Day gas prices since 2012,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Where pump prices go from here is unclear, because oil and gasoline futures prices are moving in opposite directions.”

Gasoline futures dropped by nearly 20 cents last week, as summer blend gasoline leaves the market and expectations are that fuel demand will move lower after Labor Day. Conversely, the U.S. price of oil jumped to a new 2023 high. Friday’s closing crude price of $85.55 per barrel was 7% higher than the week before and the most expensive daily settlement since December. The upswing is attributed to reports that Saudi Arabia would likely extend its 1 million b/d production cuts through October, which would contribute to continued tightness in global oil supplies.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.85), Naples ($3.80), Gainesville ($3.79)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.47), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.47), Panama City ($3.52)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump.

Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.813 $3.812 $3.819 $3.831 $3.789 Florida $3.679 $3.682 $3.702 $3.843 $3.535 Georgia $3.600 $3.604 $3.574 $3.664 $3.336 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

