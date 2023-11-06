Florida Gas Prices Fall to New 2023 Low

TAMPA, Fla., (November 6, 2023) — Florida gas prices have plummeted to their lowest levels of the year. Sunday‘s state average was $3.17 per gallon. That’s 5 cents less than the previous low, originally set back in March. Visit Gasprices.AAA.com to view the latest gas price average.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3 a gallon. Even more are likely to follow, this week.”

“The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop,” Jenkins continued. “Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

Florida’s state average declined 12 cents per gallon last week. It’s down 68 cents from the this year’s high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August.

The price of U.S. crude settled at $80.51 per barrel on Friday. That’s $5 per barrel (6%) less than the week before. Gasoline futures also declined 11 cents, for a combined discount of 17 cents per gallon through two weeks.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), Tallahassee ($3.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.00), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Orlando ($3.07)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.421 $3.426 $3.496 $3.768 $3.797 Florida $3.171 $3.186 $3.290 $3.521 $3.457 Georgia $2.907 $2.909 $2.967 $3.200 $3.127 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

