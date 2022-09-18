Florida Gas Prices Drop 3 Cents; Down 20 Cents in Three Weeks

Florida gas prices declined 3 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now three consecutive weekly declines, falling a total of 20 cents per gallon since August 27th.

Florida gas prices have now fallen a total of $1.47 per gallon since mid-June. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.42 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since February 1st.

It now costs Florida drivers $51 to fill an average sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $22 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when gas prices reached a record-high $4.89 per gallon.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures finished the week slightly lower than the week before, on ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This should enable gas prices to slip even lower this week.”

On Friday, the price of U.S. crude settled at $85.11 per barrel. That’s $1.68 per barrel less than the week before.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Tallahassee ($3.52), Miami ($3.48)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Tallahassee ($3.52), Miami ($3.48) Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.20), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Panama City ($3.28)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.42 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $51 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (June 13, 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.89 per gallon (June 13, 2022) Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $85.11 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $86.79 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.678 $3.682 $3.718 $3.931 $3.193 Florida $3.415 $3.421 $3.448 $3.581 $3.099 Georgia $3.181 $3.187 $3.252 $3.471 $2.978 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.