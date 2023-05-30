Florida Gas Prices are Slightly More Expensive Than Last Week

Florida gas prices increased slightly last week as an estimated 2.1 million Floridians were forecast to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend.

The Florida average price on Memorial Day was $3.41 per gallon. That’s was the 7th-highest Memorial Day gas price in 20 years, and $1.16 per gallon less than last year’s holiday.

“Florida gas prices dipped down to $3.38 per gallon last week, but rebounded a few pennies per gallon by the holiday weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices are likely to fluctuate like this throughout the summer travel season. However, we may have already seen the highest prices of this year, unless a major hurricane affects refinery operations along the gulf coast.”

Florida’s daily average price reached a 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st. Last year, Florida gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon in June 2022. During that time, oil prices reached $123.70 per barrel, due to the effects Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had on global oil supplies. A significant difference compared to last Friday’s closing price of $72.67 per barrel.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.61), Naples ($3.50), Miami ($3.49)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.21), Panama City ($3.30), Pensacola ($3.32)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.582 $3.578 $3.540 $3.615 $4.610 Florida $3.414 $3.415 $3.401 $3.655 $4.577 Georgia $3.255 $3.259 $3.255 $3.319 $4.134 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

