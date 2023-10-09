Florida Gas Prices are Slightly Lower than Last Week

TAMPA, Fla., (October 9, 2023) — Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a brief increase last week. The state average surprisingly rose 4 cents by Wednesday. Thought those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Now, Florida drivers are paying $3.48 per gallon, which is nearly 2 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average price since July.

“Florida gas prices tried to swim upstream early last week, but were quickly knocked back down by week’s end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline suffered big losses in the futures market, which could enable pump prices to move lower. However, that could change depending on how the market responds to rising geopolitical tensions following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.”

While the Hamas attack on Israel reportedly did not directly impact global supplies, oil prices have risen over the weekend, due to the uncertainty of how things will unfold.

Following the attack, oil prices quickly rose in overnight trading, erasing a portion of what was a big drop in oil prices last week. Sunday night, the U.S. price of crude was trading at above $86 per barrel. Although that’s a 4% increase from Friday, it’s still below the $90 threshold, which is where oil prices spent most of the previous couple of weeks.

It’s unclear exactly how much of an impact the attack on Israel will have on gas prices. Just like oil prices, gasoline futures plummeted last week. The drop amounted to more than 30 cents per gallon. However, unlike oil prices, gasoline futures logged nominal gains since the attack.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Naples ($3.57), Port St. Lucie ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.25), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Panama City ($3.36)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.709 $3.722 $3.815 $3.808 $3.904 Florida $3.475 $3.489 $3.492 $3.625 $3.317 Georgia $3.156 $3.168 $3.240 $3.572 $3.219 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

