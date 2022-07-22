Florida Game Fish: The Sunshine State’s Top Targets

The richness and diversity of Florida’s waters are known all over the world. So much so, that passionate anglers come from every corner of the planet for the chance to hook into the fish of their dreams. Whether you’re after a Bull Redfish, a feisty Mahi Mahi, or magnificent Billfish, the Sunshine State is the playground of them all. The sheer number of Florida game fish is going to have you reaching for your rod.

When you’ve got dozens of options, it’s very hard to decide where to start. Worry not! We’ll talk about the hardiest and most loved fish species you can find in Florida to get you off on the right foot. This article covers when, where, and how you can target your selected species. Whichever one you choose, you can’t go wrong. And if you get them all, well… more power to you!

Redfish

Of all the inshore species in Florida, the mighty Redfish is a catch you can’t miss. These beautiful bright red to bronze fish are among the most famous and widespread species in the state. They hunt in shallow waters and fight with no mercy. Reds can live both in saltwater and brackish waters. On average, they weigh between 10–20 pounds. If you get a bigger specimen than that, you’ve got a Bull Redfish on your hands. If that’s not enough, they’re delicious and can easily be turned into a delicious dinner.

When?

You can go after Redfish year-round, and you won’t be disappointed. The best time to catch them is in the heat of the summer when chances of landing a Bull are highest. Fall can be just as good, and winter will put you on smaller fish, but their numbers are still impressive.

Where?

Find skinny waters (up to four feet), and you’ll find Reds. Flats, beaches, piers, oyster bars, and mangroves are their playground. Basically, wherever there’s structure, there are Redfish. The best spots in Florida to target them are the Indian River Lagoon, Tampa Bay, Mosquito Lagoon, Sarasota Bay, and Clearwater, to name a few.

How?

Redfish aren’t particularly picky about their food, so they respond well to lures and live bait. They’re big fans of crustaceans, so crab and shrimp are the way to go. If you prefer artificials, you can’t go wrong with popping corks, weedless spoons, and rattling plugs. Pair soft plastics with a strong scent and the bite will be rewarding. For more info and all-things-Redfish, check out this article.

Snook

Snook is deservedly considered one of the most iconic Florida game fish. They can live in saltwater, brackish, and even freshwater environments, and weigh between 5–50 pounds. Snook are fussy about their food and won’t be fooled easily. They’ve got a big mouth they’re not afraid to use. As ambush predators, they attack their prey with wild abandon. Once a Snook takes the bait, its aggressiveness is formidable. The hard work will pay off because grilled Snook fillets are super tasty.

When?

Snook are a tropical species, so they’re at their most active in spring and summer. They spend the summer in flats and shallow bays, feeding and spawning. As cold fronts come in (as much as that’s possible in Florida), Snook withdraw to creeks, rivers, and backwaters, where the temperature is more comfortable. This is where you’ll find them in winter.

Where?

Snook live in warm waters (60ºF and up), so they thrive in Southern Florida. You can target them in Fort Pierce and Miami on the Atlantic Coast. On the Gulf side, Snook Alley in Sarasota, the Everglades, Captiva, Fort DeSoto, and Boca Grande are some of the locales that boast a strong Snook bite. Just remember to stay quiet when targeting them, otherwise, they’re as good as gone.

How?

Hooking into a Snook on light tackle is a memorable experience. Some fishermen swear by artificial lures when going on a Snook hunt, and you can’t go wrong with spinnerbaits, soft plastics, and diving plugs. Snook won’t refuse live bait either, especially if it’s in the form of shrimp, pinfish, or sardines.

