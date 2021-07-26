Florida Flood Watch Continues, Tropical Rains Expected

Monday features some sun but periods of showers and storms as tropical moisture pushes into the area from the low off the central Florida coast. Heavy rain is possible, and the flood watch continues for both the east coast metro area and the Gulf coast. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring some sun and periods of showers and storms to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see sun in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see a return to the summertime pattern of sun in the morning and showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and some afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the low off the central Florida coast has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next few days, but it will bring lots of rain to much of the Florida peninsula.