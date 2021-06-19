Florida Features Sun And Clouds Saturday

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies. Look for a sometimes gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Fathers Day will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and a few showers and storms along an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and more widespread showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching Potential Tropical Depression # 3 as it moves in the direction of the northern Gulf coast. Tropical storm warnings include portions of the Florida panhandle. Expect very heavy rain from this system.