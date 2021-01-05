Florida Captures Seven Of Top 10 Cities To Retire

If spending your retirement in a warm and sunny locale sounds good to you—and if you’re planning ahead for those days of leisure—you’ll be interested to know that a city in the Sunshine State was just named the best place to retire in America. In fact, in the recently released U.S. News and World Report’s 2020-2021 list of “Best Places to Retire in the U.S.,” Florida metro areas took 13 of the top 25 rankings.

Sarasota came in first place, followed by Fort Myers, Port St. Lucie, and Naples, sweeping the top four spots. Sarasota and Fort Myers dominated the list last year as well, just swapping first and second places in the latest survey. The wide appeal of Sarasota and Naples ranked them in the top 25 in “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” as well as Best Places to Retire.