Florida Bass Fishing – The Complete Guide

Bass fishing in Florida uncovers incredible opportunities for any angler. These monsters live in just about every river, lake, pond, and canal – if there’s freshwater and something to feed on, there’s Bass. Because of this, the Sunshine State is like a trophy Bass factory.

These predators are among the most sought-after freshwater game fish in the United States. And Florida is the perfect environment for Bass, with its shallow fertile lakes and abundant vegetation. You’ll never get bored with Bass fishing here, because it would take you decades to explore every spot! In our guide, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Florida Bass fishing.

Florida Bass Species

Largemouth Bass

As we already mentioned, Bass is among the most popular freshwater game fish in the country, and Largemouth is the king of them all. There are multiple tournaments, shows, and even video games dedicated to Largemouth Bass. If you hear someone say they’re going Bass fishing, they probably mean Largemouth Bass.

Where can you find Largemouth Bass in Florida? Everywhere! Largemouth are found statewide in rivers and lakes, as well as upper estuaries, reservoirs, and ponds. They live in brackish to freshwater habitats along underwater structure and vegetation. Largemouth Bass prefer depths less than 20 feet and water temperatures up to 85 degrees.

Peacock Bass

Peacock Bass are iconic in South Florida and are sometimes called “the other Bass.” There are around 15 different species of this fish, with the Butterfly Peacock being the most common. Just take a look below to see how beautiful these fish are:

Florida Peacock Bass are usually caught in the warm waters of the Snapper Creek and the Tamiami Canals System in Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and the Golden Gate Canal System in Naples.

…and even more Bass!

There are other Bass beyond the Largemouth and Peacock Bass. Head to Lake Seminole and the Apalachicola River, and you might find freshwater Striped Bass. Then there’s native White Bass which is fun to catch on light tackle in the Apalachicola and Ochlockonee rivers.

Finally, there are Sunshine Bass, hybrids that look like both Striped and White Bass. They prefer cooler waters in North Florida, although you can also fish for them as far south as Lake Osborne in West Palm Beach.