Flavors of Paradise: Best Places To Eat in Islamorada Florida

Discover the exquisite culinary offerings of Islamorada, Florida, with our comprehensive guide to the best places to eat in Islamorada Florida. Indulge in a delightful journey through the diverse flavors and delectable dishes that this tropical paradise has to offer. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culinary scene of Islamorada, where every bite is a true taste of paradise.

Below are the best restaurants in Islamorada that locals and tourists to the area love. They are the best places to eat in Islamorada. Each one is selected for their food quality, customer service and location on the island.

Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar

“The Pulse Of Islamorada”, The Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar features some of the best seafood in the Florida Keys… the perfect place to sit back, order a tall, cool drink and let yourself be enchanted. They have plenty of seating to enjoy breathtaking views of world-famous sunsets. Find a seat for Sunset Celebrations nightly with live entertainment! Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner including a kid’s menu, delicious food, beach and waterfront dining. Large groups are welcome. The Lorelei is the perfect venue for special events and weddings. Look for the mermaid at Mile Marker 82, Bayside, Islamorada Florida Keys! Come By Land Or Sea! Located in Islamorada at MM 82 waterfront. This is a local legend for their nightly sunset celebrations. Pierre’s Restaurant Located in the heart of Islamorada at mile marker 81.6, Pierre’s Restaurant is set amidst a glorious, palm-lined beach overlooking Florida Bay, with walking paths through tropical flowers. Guests may enjoy fine dining on the second floor or on the veranda accompanied by Islamorada’s spectacular sunsets and tropical views. The Green Flash Lounge serves guests on the main floor and the downstairs veranda. Featuring French Fusion cuisine with World influences, Pierre’s was recently noted by Zagat’s as “one of the top all-around dining experiences” in the Florida Keys. At Pierre’s, spectacular dining and extraordinary décor merge in dramatic fashion. This is fine dining in paradise.

Bayside Gourmet

The Bayside Gourmet of Islamorada is a family-owned and operated establishment, priding itself on the most authentic preparations of classic and contemporary cuisine. Their menu and specialty items are made from the freshest ingredients and hand-prepared in their kitchen.

If you do not see something you crave, please ask and we will prepare it for you if at all possible.

Dine indoors or on the patio.

Located at MM 82.7, Bayside, Islamorada.

Lazy Days Restaurant

Lazy Days Restaurant is situated in the heart of Islamorada, which is part of the Florida Keys. The exact address is 79867 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036 (MM79.9).

Lazy Days is renowned for its seafood offerings and Florida Keys cuisine. The menu typically features a variety of fresh seafood dishes, including locally caught fish, lobster, shrimp, and more. Non-seafood options and a selection of cocktails are also available.

The restaurant offers a casual and relaxed atmosphere with indoor and outdoor seating options. Outdoor seating often provides views of the beautiful waters of the Florida Keys.

Some of the popular dishes at Lazy Days include the fresh catch of the day, conch fritters, and, of course, Key Lime pie for dessert.

Given its location in Islamorada, Lazy Days Restaurant is known for providing a great spot to enjoy sunset views over the water.

Islamorada Fish Company

The Islamorada Fish Company is situated at 81532 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036. The restaurant is known for its seafood-centric menu, offering a variety of dishes featuring fresh catches from the surrounding waters. Seafood options may include fish, shrimp, crab, lobster, and more. Non-seafood items, salads, and sandwiches are also typically available.

The Islamorada Fish Company often provides a casual and laid-back atmosphere, reflecting the relaxed vibe of the Florida Keys. Outdoor seating is available, allowing guests to enjoy the tropical surroundings in a Tiki-like setting.

Given its location in Islamorada, the restaurant may offer waterfront or marina views, providing a scenic backdrop for diners. Islamorada Fish Company is associated with Bass Pro Shops or the World Wide Sportsman store in front of the facility.

Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet

Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet is located at 83413 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036. As the name suggests, the restaurant is known for its seafood buffet. The buffet typically offers a wide variety of fresh seafood options, including fish, shrimp, crab, oysters, and more. Non-seafood items and a selection of desserts may also be part of the buffet.

The restaurant may provide a casual and family-friendly atmosphere. Whale Harbor Seafood Buffet operates on a buffet-style dining concept, allowing patrons to serve themselves from a variety of dishes.

Given its location in Islamorada, the restaurant offers scenic views, and some tables might provide a waterfront or marina setting.

Green Turtle Inn

The Green Turtle Inn is situated at 81219 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036. This historic restaurant has been on the road to Key West for decades. The Green Turtle Inn has a valuable history in the Florida Keys and is considered one of the iconic and historic landmarks in Islamorada. It dates back to the 1940s and has retained its classic Florida Keys charm.

The restaurant is known for its seafood and American cuisine. The menu typically features a variety of seafood dishes, as well as other traditional American fare. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are available. The Green Turtle has been one of the best places to eat in Islamorada for decades.

The Green Turtle Inn offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The interior may have a retro Florida Keys vibe, and some outdoor seating options are available.

Some popular dishes at the Green Turtle Inn may include fresh catches of the day, lobster, shrimp, and other seafood specialties.

Morada Bay Beach Cafe

Morada Bay Beach Cafe is a popular restaurant located at 81600 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036.

The restaurant is known for its picturesque setting with a beachfront location. It offers stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico, making it a popular spot for enjoying sunsets.

Morada Bay Beach Cafe features a diverse menu with a focus on fresh seafood and tropical flavors. The menu includes a variety of dishes ranging from seafood specialties to salads, sandwiches, and more.

The ambiance is relaxed and tropical, creating a laid-back and enjoyable dining experience. Outdoor seating is available, allowing patrons to dine with views of the water.

Morada Bay Beach Cafe often hosts live music events, enhancing the overall dining experience with entertainment. The restaurant may host special events, private parties, and weddings, taking advantage of its scenic location for celebrations.

In addition to the restaurant, Morada Bay features a beachfront bar where guests can enjoy tropical drinks and cocktails.

