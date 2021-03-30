Five Foods that will Boost your Melatonin Production

Insomnia is a condition that is very commonly prevalent among children and teenagers. It is responsible for many other sleep deprivation-related health problems. Some parents give their children supplements such as Melatonin gummies for kids by brands like Gummies Garden, Zarbee, Natrol and Vitafusion.

However, dieticians suggest that increasing the production of Melatonin with food is a better idea. You could increase your intake of foods that help improve the melatonin levels in your body. Melatonin, which we commonly refer to as the sleep hormone, is much more than just that. It not only helps avoid many chronic illnesses associated with lack of sleep but also boosts your immune system and improves your physical, mental, and psychological health.

Most people take melatonin supplements to boost their melatonin levels. However, along with them, if you take foods that could naturally help you sleep better, you will see better results. These foods help you in falling asleep quicker and sleep deeper for longer. All of these are healthy foods and should be taken fresh. Stay away from processed foods as they have low nutritional value, and their added chemicals disturb your hormonal balance.

Role of food in improving Sleep-Quality

Many of us experience problems sleeping. What we eat in a day directly affects our body’s capability to produce sleep hormones like melatonin and serotonin. Serotonin combined with vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and folic acid helps relax your body and promote deep, refreshing, and longer sleep. In addition to vitamins B6 and B12, other essential minerals improve and enhance your sleep quality. These include calcium, magnesium, potassium, etc. Therefore, if you carefully monitor your diet and have all these food groups in your daily food intake, you could sleep more peacefully.

Certain foods can disturb your circadian rhythm, which is your natural sleep-wake cycle. Eating overly spicy food, high-fat meals, beverages after dinner, high volumes of caffeine, and alcohol can be inadequate for your sleep.

Cherries

Cherries are the only food source reported containing a high level of phytochemicals, including melatonin. The exogenous melatonin present in cherries improves circadian rhythm enabling you to manage your disturbed sleep.

However, cherries are seasonal and aren’t available throughout the year. Fortunately, they can be substituted with dried cherries or tart cherry juice to get a natural melatonin dosage.

Kale

Kale is also known as the ‘super food’ owing to the number of vitamins and minerals present in this plant-based food. Studies show that lack of sleep is also associated with deficiencies of calcium and magnesium. Kale has a high concentrate of both calcium and magnesium, which aren’t only good for improving your sleep schedule. But also prevent stroke, heart attack, and bone diseases.

There are also other foods in the same group of certain fruits and vegetables containing a large number of minerals and vitamins. These food groups include spinach, lemons, sweet potatoes, blueberries, and other leafy greens.

Bananas

Bananas are a known resource of potassium and magnesium. Both of these minerals are natural muscle relaxants. Therefore, consuming bananas before bedtime can aid in a relaxed and longer sleep.

In addition to minerals like potassium and magnesium, bananas also contain tryptophan which plays an essential role in melatonin production. The tryptophan present in bananas makes them a food source for the treatment of insomnia and sleep disorders.

Toast

Eating carbohydrates makes you experience a rush of energy. This energy blast is short-lived as a crash follows right after. This crash makes you sleepy. The reason is that foods rich in carbohydrates spike your blood sugar levels. This spike, in turn, triggers your body to produce insulin to balance your blood sugar level.

Insulin production begins with serotonin levels in your body rising, which brings a sense of calm and happiness. Serotonin is a good antidepressant and promotes a feeling of relaxation, which helps you sleep better. Therefore, eating toast or any other form of carbohydrates can help you sleep better.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal can promote drowsiness and sleep. Therefore it should be consumed an hour before the scheduled bed-time. Oats are high in carbohydrate content as well as essential chemicals necessary for a longer and deeper sleep.

In addition to being a carb-rich food, oats can also stimulate relaxation when combined with various fruits. This versatility can give you your essential chemicals and necessary minerals and vitamins.

All of these foods are some of the best to induce deeper restorative sleep. Apart from these, nuts, chickpeas, warm milk, whole grains, lean proteins, contain high amounts of vitamins. These vitamins help you in falling asleep faster regardless of your age. Therefore, you should make it a point to incorporate them into your diet.

Moreover, it is essential to consume these foods at least an hour before bedtime. This time in between your consumption and bedtime would allow them to work into your system. Eating right before bedtime can have an adverse effect and cause acid reflux and other digestive issues.