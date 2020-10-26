Fishing in Orlando: All You Need to Know

We wouldn’t blame you if fishing in Orlando wasn’t the first thing that popped into your mind when coming to the “Theme Park Capital of the World.” However, you should know that Orlando’s fishery can rival the adrenaline rush of any roller coaster!

With over 60,000 acres under freshwater in the city’s urban area alone, you’ll never run out of spots to discover. Take your adventure a bit further and you’ll be at some of Florida’s finest saltwater fishing grounds. Below we’ll take you through all the highlights of local fishing to help you plan your next big adventure!

Orlando Fish Species

Extremely rich and productive, these waters boast large populations of some of the most popular targets in the state. From one of the best Largemouth Bass fisheries in the country to the nation’s only year-round inshore Redfish grounds only a short drive away, Orlando won’t leave you short on options. Add to this Tarpon, Sunfish, Catfish, and novices’ favorite – Crappie, and you’ll start to see what makes this area so special.

Largemouth Bass

The Largemouth Bass is pretty much synonymous with North American freshwater game fishing. It’s a fish known for its evasiveness and toughness, putting it at the top of many anglers’ wishlists. This is a fish we could never exclude when talking about fishing in Orlando. Especially when taking into account the number of lakes rich with them and the record-producing track record of Orlando’s waters.

The environment that local lakes provide is perhaps the main reason for the success of the species in Central Florida. Largemouth Bass thrives in vegetation and structure-rich bodies of water, as they provide all the food and shelter it needs year-round. Just have a local angler point you to a good spot and you’ll be ready to put your skills to use!

Redfish

Redfish is a permanent member of Florida’s all-star lineup. Landing a big one is an achievement for any angler, regardless of their skill level. This brute will put up a fight that’s sure to get your heart thumping each time so be prepared for a brawl. Just remember to bring some heavier tackle if you’re used to freshwater fishing – you’ll definitely need it here.

In Orlando, targeting Redfish will take you to pristine shallow waters, sometimes as shallow as six inches. This means you’ll be able to see your target before you even cast. Although sight fishing like this can be pretty challenging, there are few angling experiences as thrilling. It’s also a perfect setting for fly fishing so look no further if that’s your method of choice.