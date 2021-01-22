Fishing in Nassau, Bahamas – A Complete Guide

As the capital of the Bahamas, Nassau is the beating heart of this 700-island archipelago. The city is the perfect place to unwind – you’ll have access to culture and nightlife, with white-sand beaches just a short walk away. And then there’s premier fishing in Nassau, Bahamas – something that every angler should experience at least once in their lifetime.

The Bahamas are famous for sportfishing, and Nassau is no exception. In the deep waters of the Atlantic Ocean, there’s no shortage of species to target. That’s why starting in Nassau gives you easy access to some of the most productive fishing grounds you can find.

Top Catches in Nassau

Like the rest of the Bahamas, Nassau is a smorgasbord of angling opportunities. A day on the flats will show you the beauty of stalking spooky Bonefish, while heading into bluewater puts you Billfish, Tuna, and pelagics. You can also enjoy the reef bite, with Snapper and Grouper on the menu.

If you’d like to try a bit of everything (as you should!), here are the top catches to keep an eye out for!

Wahoo – Loved, Abundant, and Delicious

Let’s start with the fish that prefer to visit the Bahamas in the cooler months of the year. Wahoo stop by the islands from November–March – the bite is excellent and the fish are big, not to mention lightning-fast. These speedsters can reach up to 50 miles per hour – having that hit your lure is like a minor earthquake.

Wahoo are fun, if somewhat challenging to catch, and they won’t give in easily. These fish are fierce fighters, and they can grow up to 100 pounds! Still, smaller catches, usually in the double digits, are more common. The best time to target Wahoo is just before and after sunrise.

The best technique for hooking Wahoo is trolling. Drifting is also a good idea and lets the fish come to you. Wahoo are known for their tasty meat, and after a long day at the sea, a delicious dinner is exactly what you need.

Tuna Fishing – An Adventure You’ll Want to Repeat

During the summer months, Tuna fishing brings the heat to the water! Here, Yellowfin and Blackfin Tuna are the most popular and coveted targets. Bluefins are also out there but in significantly smaller numbers, as well as Skipjack and Little Tunny.

Every type of Tuna has its own seasonality, but they’re all visiting the Bahamas is in June and July. Yellowfins are the biggest Tuna you can catch in Nassau, which puts them at the top of your bucket list. These gorgeous fish can weigh anywhere from 10–400 pounds, and you can fish for them throughout the summer.

Blackfin Tuna are smaller, but there’s more of them. They usually stay in the 30–50 lb range, but they’ll give you a fight like a fish that’s twice that size.

To find the best bite, hit the water early in the morning and during the hottest time of the day. Tuna fishing in Nassau, Bahamas will be a workout, not to mention a thrilling experience you’ll want to repeat. Remember to follow the birds!

Blue Marlin, White Marlin, Sailfish – Take Your Pick!

We can’t talk about the Nassau fishing scene without giving a prominent spot to the Billfish. Seasoned anglers come to the Bahamas to test themselves against Blue Marlin – the ultimate trophy. When Sailfish join the fray, you’ve got a proper Billfish bonanza!

In the summer, from May–July, the deep waters around the islands are chock-full of White and Blue Marlin. White Marlin usually doesn’t go over the 100 lb mark. It’s a completely different story with their Blue relatives. Their size depends on their gender – males can grow up to 300 pounds, but the females steal the show and can be double or triple that size.

Deep sea fishing in Nassau is all about Marlin during the high season, but Sailfish don’t fall far behind. They come to the Bahamas between April and May and return again in great numbers in the fall. Sailfish can weigh well over 100 pounds, and they’re worthy opponents for the most skilled anglers.

Both Marlin and Sailfish will amaze you with their acrobatic displays and sheer power. The excitement! The adrenaline rush! The sense of reward you get when you finally land that trophy is unlike anything else. But you’ll have to discover it for yourself!