Fishing in Key Largo: All You Need to Know

The Florida Keys are legendary, but fishing in Key Largo gives it a completely new dimension. Stretching 33 miles across the largest section of the Keys, it was always bound to be magnificent. With the Everglades on one side, and the depths of the Atlantic on the other, you’ll find no place like Key Largo.

The “Diving Capital of the World” attracts thousands of scuba divers and sportfishing enthusiasts every year. A few miles offshore lies a stunning living coral reef, and it’s something you have to see to believe. Such beauty and natural abundance is rarely seen today, and we should always cherish it.

A premier destination for kayakers and ecotourists as well (the Everglades is a short boat ride away), Key Largo really has it all! And with John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the first underwater park in the United States, to the east, the opportunities are endless. The park protects part of the Florida Reef – the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States.

What to Catch

Everything! Seriously, you can reel in almost any prized fish species in these waters. Owing to its position and the climate, fishing in Key Largo is as prolific as it gets. We’ve tried narrowing down the list of top catches in the area, so read on!

Spotted Seatrout

When you’re in Florida, your fishing list should undoubtedly include Spotted Seatrout. If you don’t have the time to go further from the shore, the shallow waters of Key Largo are known to hold large numbers of small Trout. However, big ones thrive here as well, as they gather in the creeks for their spring spawn.

Trout are a great target for all types of anglers – beginners, as well as professional fishermen. It’s one of the best light tackle game fish, and it varies in size from smaller specimens to “Gator” Trout that reach up 18 pounds. Sink your line and get a (big?) surprise at the end. Reap the rewards at the table when you get back home, as these tend to be delicious!

Snook

This one’s a Florida favorite! Hiding around in the network of islands and creeks behind Key Largo, fishing for Snook is very exciting. Chase this species all through the northern sounds for a day of inshore adventure, and you’ll have a great meal at the end of the day for your patience.

What makes Snook such a beloved fish in Florida? Everyone who’s ever gone fishing here has had their sights set on this unique creature. It’s strong and stubborn, and it will fight you back, which is something most anglers live for. Use live shrimp or small baitfish for the best results, and snag a brag-worthy Snook to show for your efforts.