Fishing in Jupiter: The Complete Guide

Reading Time: 9 minutes

With warm, clear waters, stunning beaches, and turquoise lagoons, Jupiter is the gem of Palm Beach County. It’s the perfect vacation spot, whether you’re looking to rest or enjoy one of its many activities. And while the town itself is located in Florida, it would be no exaggeration to say that fishing in Jupiter is out of this world.

There are a few different reasons why fishing here is so good. For starters, the town is located on Jupiter Inlet. Besides being a fantastic spot for fishing, it also gives you access to the Loxahatchee as well as the Indian River. And if you venture east of the inlet? You guessed it, you’ll be fishing the Atlantic Ocean and catching some of the most prized game fish out there.

If you’re keen to learn a bit more about this prolific fishery, keep reading. We’ll cover all the different fish you can catch in Jupiter, spots to explore, and ways to go fishing out there. Later in the article, you’ll also find out more about some basic regulations to keep in mind. When you’re ready, scroll on.

What fish can you catch in Jupiter?

Let’s start off by naming some of the species you’ll encounter fishing in this part of Florida. There are many, of course, so we’ll present a few we believe you might find interesting to go after. Let’s jump in…

Snook and Redfish

Found all over Jupiter’s coastal waters, Snook and Redfish are among the most beloved inshore species in Florida. Snook are famous for drag-screaming runs and acrobatic twists and turns they make during the fight. Redfish, on the other hand, are tenacious and stubborn creatures, never giving up easily.

Although you can catch them year-round, peak Snook season runs from spring to fall, when the waters are warm. And while Redfish are also year-round residents in these waters, big Bull Redfish usually make an appearance in the fall.

You’ll find both Snook and Redfish lurking around bridges, docks, beaches, inlets, and mangroves. Jupiter is particularly famous for its monster Snook fishing, some of the best in Florida. Redfish are abundant as well, and always willing to eat your bait or lure if presented with precision.

Tarpon

Another inshore superstar you can encounter in these waters is Tarpon. Packing tough, bony mouths, immense power, and acrobatics to rival even Sailfish, Silver Kings are one of the most exhilarating challenges you can hope to encounter. The fight Tarpon put up is simply epic and it’ll take all your skill and stamina to bring one in.

You can find resident juvenile Tarpon hiding in the Loxahatchee River year-round. However, the best action happens during the spring mullet run and up until July. That’s when you’ll get the opportunity to catch monster Tarpon and experience what it’s like to “bow to the King.” But even if you miss that, Tarpon also show up in good numbers during the fall mullet run.

In terms of spots, your best bet is to fish around bridges, jetties, and inlets. These attract baitfish and consequently Tarpon that feed on them. You can either use live bait, such as mullet, pinfish, and croakers, or artificial mullet lures during the runs, as well as large silver spoons.

Snapper and Grouper

If you’re in the mood to catch some fresh fish for dinner, Jupiter is home to different species of Snapper and Grouper that make for perfect table fare. Close to shore, you’ll get the opportunity to reel in Mangrove and Mutton Snapper. If you hit the nearshore reefs instead, you’ll get to add Yellowtail, Lane, Vermillion, and Red Snapper to the list.

In terms of Grouper species, Red, Black, and Gag Grouper, as well as massive Goliaths can all be caught along the reefs. Besides being extremely fun to fight, most Groupers make for excellent table fare. The only catch is that, much like Red Snapper, Grouper fishing is highly regulated. When targeting them, you’ll need to pay close attention to the size and bag limits.

Most Grouper species can’t be targeted between January and May on the Atlantic side of Florida. However, with the exception of Red Snapper, whose season usually opens only in summer, you can target other Snapper species year-round. And while regulations may sometimes get in the way of harvesting fish, reef fishing in Jupiter is truly hot whenever you go.

Billfish

If you’ve already caught most of what’s out there and are now itching for an even greater challenge, look no further than Billfish. Offshore of Jupiter, you’ll get the opportunity to target Blue Marlin, White Marlin, Sailfish, and even Swordfish. These four species present what’s probably the ultimate angling challenge you can find. Each will put up a fight you’ll remember for the rest of your life.

Sailfish and Marlin are both elusive and incredibly tough fighters if you’re fortunate enough to hook them. They’re some of the fastest fish in the ocean, capable of powerful, lightning-fast runs, as well as acrobatic leaps. It’s a fight like no other.

Swordfish, on the other hand, are arguably even harder to catch. They lurk in the ocean depths, requiring specialized deep dropping gear for even a chance to hook them. If you do manage to get a bite, be prepared to experience a pitched battle. Swordfish will try to slash your line with their sword-like bills, shake off your hook with their acrobatics, and make your drag scream with their powerful runs.

The best time to try your luck with Billfish is during summer. You’ll need to head offshore, into the deep waters where they might be passing. Marlin and Sailfish can be caught along different ledges, shelves, and dropoffs. And while you can find Swordfish in shallower waters, the optimal depth for targeting them is between 1,400 and 1,600 feet.

And Many Others!

The fish we’ve mentioned so far are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to everything Jupiter offers. Close to shore, you can reel in Speckled Trout, Jack Crevalle, Permit, Black Drum, Spanish Mackerel, Sheepshead, and different types of Sharks. Nearshore and offshore, you’ll get to fish for Cobia, Amberjack, Barracuda, as well as pelagics such as Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, King Mackerel, and Tuna.

And we still haven’t even mentioned the freshwater fish you can catch in the local rivers and lakes. These include the country-wide favorite Largemouth Bass, as well as the exotic Peacock Bass. You can genuinely spend a lifetime fishing in Jupiter and still have something new to wrestle with every now and then.

How to Go Fishing in Jupiter

Based on the fish you want to catch, as well as how much time and money you can devote to your Jupiter fishing trip, there are different ways to approach these waters. We’ll go over a few common options, in case you’re on the fence about how to fish out here.

Charter Fishing

Between the rivers, the inshore fishing grounds, and the deep seas, there’s a lot of water to cover in this part of Florida. And who better to do it with than one of the experienced charter captains in Jupiter? Aside from providing you with a boat to get around, they’ll also know where the best bite is and what fish are in season at the time of your trip.

On a typical fishing charter, your captain will also provide you with all the necessary equipment. This is especially important if you plan on targeting big game fish, as those require heavier tackle and, at times, specialized gear. A captain will also be able to cater to your exact needs and suggest the best fish species to target based on your skill set. So whether you’re planning a family outing or a deep sea fishing trip out of Jupiter, they’ll have you covered.

Kayak Fishing

Bringing or renting a kayak is another fantastic way to explore Jupiter’s waters. While you won’t be able to venture offshore, there are plenty of hiding places inshore that you can take advantage of. With a kayak, you’ll be able to sneak up to the mangroves, dock pilings, and other coastal structure without a sound.

This means you can, for example, cast to mangroves for Snook, Redfish, and inshore Snapper. Or, you can venture upriver and reel in some Largemouth Bass. You can even fish the inlet and catch pretty much every coastal species available in Jupiter. Besides the ones we mentioned already, these include Speckled Trout, Jack Crevalle, Sheepshead, Black Drum, and more.

Shore Fishing

If you like to keep your angling trips simple, you can also catch plenty of fish casting from Jupiter’s shores. Whether you decide to do it from one of the docks or just the beach, you can expect to reel in a whole range of species. These include Snook, Redfish, Tarpon, Trout, Bluefish, Mangrove Snapper, and many others.

Alternatively, you can set up next to a creek, riverbank, or on any of the local ponds and lakes and fish for Peacock and Largemouth Bass. You’ll just need to do is bring the fishing gear, get some bait, and an appropriate fishing license. At that point, you’ll be ready to go, catch fish, and enjoy Jupiter’s sublime nature.

Top Fishing Spots in Jupiter

So far, we’ve covered the species to catch and ways to fish in Jupiter. Now, we can go over some places to visit. We’ll only name a few because there are simply too many to count, but you can consider these to be solid starting points.

Jupiter Inlet . Known as a premier spot for monster Snook, as well as Tarpon, Redfish, Snapper, and Trout, Jupiter Inlet is a must-fish. From shore, you can fish it by visiting Dubois Park. With a boat, you can explore all the spots within the inlet, as well as the reefs located just a few miles offshore. Along these, you’ll catch all kinds of bottom dwellers.

. Known as a premier spot for monster Snook, as well as Tarpon, Redfish, Snapper, and Trout, Jupiter Inlet is a must-fish. From shore, you can fish it by visiting Dubois Park. With a boat, you can explore all the spots within the inlet, as well as the reefs located just a few miles offshore. Along these, you’ll catch all kinds of bottom dwellers. Loxahatchee River . Near the river’s mouth, the waters are still salty enough for the likes of Snook, Redfish, Mangrove Snapper, and juvenile Tarpon. You’ll find them along dock pilings and mangroves. As you venture upriver, the waters turn fresh, giving you the chance to reel in some prized Bass.

. Near the river’s mouth, the waters are still salty enough for the likes of Snook, Redfish, Mangrove Snapper, and juvenile Tarpon. You’ll find them along dock pilings and mangroves. As you venture upriver, the waters turn fresh, giving you the chance to reel in some prized Bass. Juno Beach Pier . Stretching 1,000 feet into the Atlantic Ocean, Juno Beach Pier is one of the best shore fishing spots around. It has its own bait shop with rod rental, as well as snack bars, and plenty of other amenities. From the pier, you’ll be able to catch Bluefish, Spanish Mackerel, Jack Crevalle, Snapper, Sharks, and many other species.

. Stretching 1,000 feet into the Atlantic Ocean, Juno Beach Pier is one of the best shore fishing spots around. It has its own bait shop with rod rental, as well as snack bars, and plenty of other amenities. From the pier, you’ll be able to catch Bluefish, Spanish Mackerel, Jack Crevalle, Snapper, Sharks, and many other species. Juno Ledge . Just east of the pier we just mentioned, Juno Ledge is an ocean dropoff where all kinds of fish like to pass. Kingfish, Mahi Mahi, Blackfin Tuna, as well as numerous bottom dwellers can be caught here.

. Just east of the pier we just mentioned, Juno Ledge is an ocean dropoff where all kinds of fish like to pass. Kingfish, Mahi Mahi, Blackfin Tuna, as well as numerous bottom dwellers can be caught here. The Gulf Stream. In other parts of the Atlantic Coast, anglers are used to having to go 40 to 70 miles offshore to reach the Gulf Stream. In Jupiter, you only need to go around 10 miles from the inlet to reach these prolific waters. As you move into the Gulf Stream, you’ll get the opportunity to catch species ranging from Billfish and Tuna to Wahoo, Mahi Mahi, as well as big bottom fish. It’s a world-class fishery at your doorstep.

Fishing in Jupiter FAQ

Do I need a fishing license to go fishing in Jupiter? Anglers aged 16 and older will need to buy fishing licenses, whether they’re fishing in salt- or freshwater. However, you don’t need a license when fishing aboard saltwater charter boats.

Are there any size and bag limits I need to observe? Yes, and it’s always a good idea refresh your knowledge of fish seasons, sizes, and bag limits before a trip. You can get up-to-date information on fish regulations by visiting the myFWC website.

Is fishing in Jupiter kids-friendly? The answer is a resounding yes! Jupiter’s inshore waters are calm, providing a safe environment for your kids to have fun and to learn how to fish.

What is a Jupiter rig? The Jupiter rig is a live bait setup designed for Snook fishing. It’s great for inlet fishing as it’ll keep your bait near the bottom. It consists of swivels, separated by a few inches of 60 to 80 lb mono and a sinker in between, followed by up to 2 feet of leader tied to a circle hook.

Jupiter: Where Fishing is Out of This World

Combine world-class inshore angling with deep sea fishing only an hour from shore and you’ll get Jupiter. It’s a place that’s truly blessed in terms of all you can catch. Whether you’re an experienced angler or a complete beginner, Jupiter has something for everyone, and will often exceed whatever expectations you have. All that’s left is to hop aboard and start your adventure!

Have you ever been fishing in Jupiter? What are your favorite species to catch? Hit the comment button below and let us know!

The post Fishing in Jupiter: The Complete Guide appeared first on FishingBooker Blog.