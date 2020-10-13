Fishing in Fort Myers Beach: An Angler’s Guide

What was once a remote fishing village on an isolated tropical island is now a vibrant town filled with people from all walks of life. Fishing in Fort Myers Beach is ingrained in the very fiber of the island, and it’s easy to see why. Crystal clear waters, abundant wildlife, and beautiful sandy beaches all make it paradise on Earth.

Nestled on Estero Island, one of the most beautiful barrier islands in all of Florida, Fort Myers Beach has no choice but to attract tourists. Its stunning scenery is like something out of a movie, and the locals know how to appreciate it. You’ll come across dolphins, manatees, rays, turtles, and native birds, as well as the numerous fish species that inhabit these waters.

This island’s rich history has been in the making since the Calusa people called it their home. And as the Calusa left and new people took up residence, one thing stayed just as important as it always was. Fishing. Fort Myers Beach grew from a small village into a famous resort town, but it’s never forgotten its roots.

What to Catch

There’s no end to the list of fish species that you can catch in the waters of Fort Myers Beach. This town has been blessed with an amazing location, great weather year-round, and rich waters. This makes it a fishing haven, so read on for more information on the prized fish you can expect to find here.

Redfish

A true Florida favorite, Redfish has enjoyed a special status in Fort Myers Beach, ever since the native Calusa people used to fish these waters. The locals have always loved the taste of Redfish, and it’s been an important part of their diet for generations. Today, this beautiful fish is considered a delicacy, and hooking it a real feat.

While Redfish is abundant in the back bays and mangroves out of Fort Myers Beach, it will not come quietly. Prepare for a real challenge and get ready to work for your dinner – it’s a feisty one. The fight is worth it though, as not a lot of fish can challenge it when it comes to meat quality.