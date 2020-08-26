Finding the Best CBD Topical Cream for Your Needs

CBD topicals have become an extremely popular form of CBD. They offer a way to target particular areas of your body and experience all the potential health benefits that CBD has to offer.

The term ‘CBD topicals’ covers a wide and varied range of products. CBD patches, CBD moisturizers, and CBD shampoos are just a few of the different ways that you can add a little CBD into your daily routine in topical form.

Choosing the right CBD topical to suit both your lifestyle and health needs can feel a little daunting at first. Understanding the different options that are available and how CBD works can ensure that you find the best CBD topical for your needs.

Let’s take a closer look at what you need to know to ensure that you can easily find the best CBD cream for you.

Different Types of CBD

One of the first things to consider when choosing CBD topical creams is the different types of CBD available.

Firstly, it is essential to consider whether you want CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD. While both options are packed with the cannabinoid CBD, the overall experience will be very different. CBD isolate provides a pure CBD experience, while full-spectrum contains a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes that occur naturally within cannabis and hemp plants.

CBD Concentration

The other factor to consider when thinking about CBD types is concentration levels. CBD topical creams can contain as little as 30mg of CBD, while others can pack in 500mg+ of CBD.

As with all CBD products, the concentration of CBD that topicals contain will determine the effects that you feel. A CBD cream with a 500mg CBD content is going to have much more noticeable effects than a gentle 30mg option.

The concentration of CBD that you choose will somewhat depend on your body’s CBD tolerance. Someone who has been using CBD products consistently for an extended period of time will have a much higher tolerance than someone who has never used CBD before. A higher CBD tolerance means that it will take a higher concentration to cause the effects that would be felt in someone with a low tolerance.

Different Types of Creams

Not all CBD creams are the same, nor can they all be used in the same way. Provacan is an excellent example of a brand that offers many different CBD, all intended to be used in slightly different ways. When shopping with Provacan, options include a general CBD cream along with CBD-infused sunscreen and CBD eye cream. Other brands offer similar options, including CBD face creams and CBD foot creams.

When shopping for CBD topical creams, it is essential to think about where on your body you want to apply CBD and to opt for creams that are designed explicitly for such body parts.

CBD creams can also be used to incorporate what would typically be two products into one. CBD sun cream is a perfect example of taking two different functions and working them into one cream, helping you save time and money.

Where to Find the Best CBD Creams

Most CBD brands have a range of different CBD creams available for their customers to choose from. Provacan and PureKana are known for having extensive selections of CBD topicals, making them a great place to start.

Other popular brands that offer high-quality CBD topicals in fun and innovative form include Premium Jane and CBDfx. CBDfx has four different CBD-infused creams, including the brand’s famous hemp lavender foot cream and its 100mg general CBD cream.

Premium Jane has a slightly different range of CBD creams, focusing much more on facial creams and cosmetics. Premium Jane’s selection of creams includes a rejuvenation cream packed with 200mg of CBD and a facial day cream that acts as an alternative to your regular daily face creams.

Final Thoughts on CBD Creams and Finding the Best Options

Finding the right CBD creams to suit your needs and skincare routine does not have to be as complicated as you might first. Carefully breaking down what you hope to get from adding topicals CBD into your daily routine and the ways in which you hope to do so can help answer many of those essential questions, allowing you to find the perfect CBD creams to suit your needs.

The main thing is to choose products that you will actually use and that fit into a skincare schedule you already have. When it comes to CBD, regular use is the key to noticeable effects that make a real difference.