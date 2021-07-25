Finding Conservation In Florida’s Red Hot Property Boom

South Florida is in the middle of a home-buying boom. According to Bay News 9, 845 people move to the area every single day, and builders are struggling to keep up with demand. At the same time, there’s a lot of necessary pressure on home builders and buyers to put into place the adaptations that will make homes well suited to fighting climate change. Florida is, after all, more affected by climate change than many other states.

A simple start – home appliances

Sometimes the simplest changes to the home can be the most impactful. Household appliances, such as the dishwasher and refrigerator, are becoming more common in eco-friendly variants.

Furthermore, new techniques for cleaning and maintaining appliances are helping to extend lifespans. In Florida, this is especially crucial; while the coast often receives excess rainfall, News-Press notes that much of the inland is currently facing drought-like conditions.

Breaking gales

In South Florida, where hurricanes and other inclement weather play a huge role, using windbreaks and associated landscaping tools can be a huge benefit. As one study published in the Journal of Agricultural Systems found, the use of windbreaks in farming operations can actually have a significant impact residentially.

While a huge scale hurricane or storm is going to cause damage to the home that is hard to repair, a windbreak can help to prevent damage caused on other days, and also to preserve the lay of the land. It will help water to drain, help to keep the home warmed or cooled depending on the season, and can often be unique and pleasing to the eye.

A long-term solution

These forms of adaptation will ultimately create the housing stock of the future and create a far better future for Floridians. As the New York Times notes, many of the changes to modern homes will positively impact vulnerable groups, like the elderly citizens that form 20.5% of Florida’s population.

One adaptation helping to make this a reality is bioengineered building materials. For instance, porous concrete can aid water retention while helping to generate cool spaces that act as urban oases.

If adaptations like these become part of renovated and new homes across the state, everyone will stand to benefit. A South Florida that is kinder and gentler on the environment will create benefits further down the line. Long-term, that could mean a place better protected from the impact of extreme weather.