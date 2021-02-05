Home Weather Finally Feeling Like South Florida

Finally Feeling Like South Florida

-
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday finally feels like South Florida as we warm up for the weekend.  Look for morning lows in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lots of sun throughout the day.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds, with showers and maybe a few storms moving in during the afternoon and evening.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will see showers and a few storms, especially in the morning, along with a mix of sun and clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday will be breezy, especially along the Gulf coast.  The day will feature good sun and a few clouds, plus some afternoon showers in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

