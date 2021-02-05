Finally Feeling Like South Florida

Friday finally feels like South Florida as we warm up for the weekend. Look for morning lows in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lots of sun throughout the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds, with showers and maybe a few storms moving in during the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will see showers and a few storms, especially in the morning, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday will be breezy, especially along the Gulf coast. The day will feature good sun and a few clouds, plus some afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.