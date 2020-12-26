Feeling Like Winter – Florida Style

Saturday feels like winter, with morning lows in the low to mid-40s by the thermometer — but even colder with the wind chill. The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will start on the chilly side, with morning lows ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s. Then we’ll see good sun, a few clouds, and a warming trend. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday morning will be a bit warmer than we’ve seen recently, and the day will be sunny along the Gulf coast and feature a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.