Feeling Like Winter – Florida Style

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday feels like winter, with morning lows in the low to mid-40s by the thermometer — but even colder with the wind chill.  The day will be sunny with a chilly breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 60s.

Sunday will start on the chilly side, with morning lows ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s.  Then we’ll see good sun, a few clouds, and a warming trend.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday morning will be a bit warmer than we’ve seen recently, and the day will be sunny along the Gulf coast and feature a mix of sun and clouds elsewhere.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and some clouds on a brisk breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be breezy with good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

