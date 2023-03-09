Feeling Like Spring — For Now!

Thursday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze as a front moves in. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds. A shower or two is possible near the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, some clouds, and passing showers on a warm and gusty breeze. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour tonight, because Daylight Saving Time begins overnight. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny around South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, breezy conditions, and showers at times. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-80s.