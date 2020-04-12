FDA To Florida Company: Stop Turning Silver Into Fools’ Gold With Fake COVID-19 Cure

Could silver cure COVID-19?

Not according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. On March 6 the federal agency sent warning letters to a handful of companies and ordered them to stop marketing bogus cures for the deadly lung disease caused by the coronavirus. The short list quickly shot up to 21 companies.

One of the targets was Colloidal Vitality LLC/Vital Silver of Melbourne, FL. The company sells something called a “premium Structured Silver supplement at an affordable price.” A 16-ounce bottle of this “immune system support” costs $24.99.

Long before the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA and top experts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded that long-term use of silver supplements has no proven benefit and could be dangerous.

Selling products of questionable value the way Vital Silver does risks a lawsuit by state or federal regulators, according to Jessica Rich, former head of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. The state of Missouri is already suing disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker and his production company to make them stop hawking similar silver products as a treatment for the coronavirus.