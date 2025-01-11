National Milk Day on January 11th commemorates the day many think the first milk deliveries in glass bottles began in the United States. Alexander Campbell of the New York Dairy Company professed to the New York State Senate that his company was the first to make these deliveries in 1878.

8000 BC – The wild ancestral species of cows called aurochs range over most of Europe, Asia, and North Africa.

1611 – The first cow arrived in America in Jamestown in 1611. Until the 1850’s

nearly every family had their own cow. 1863 – French chemist and biologist Louis Pasteur made it possible for milk and other food and drinks to be stored for more extended periods. He developed a method of killing harmful bacteria that is now called pasteurization.

1878 – Alexander Campbell of the New York Dairy Company professed to the New York State Senate that his company was the first to make these deliveries in 1878.

1879 – Although the process is flawed, the milking machine with rubber cups patented by Anna Baldwin paves the way for mechanical milking methods.

1883 – A famous ‘milk war’ breaks out between farmers and milk distribution companies in New York over pricing disputes.

1884 – American doctor, Hervey Thatcher of New York City, developed the first modern glass milk bottle. He called it the “Thatcher’s Common Sense Milk Jar.”

He used a waxed paper disk to seal the milk in the glass bottle.

1900s – Milk gained popularity in the U.S. breakfast routine in the early 1900s, thanks to the rising influence of nutrition science.

1915 – The International Association of Milk Inspectors submitted a request to Congress in October of 1915 for a resolution naming an observance of National Milk Day. Nothing came of the request.

Al Capone and his brother, Ralph “Bottles” Capone, became emboldened to tighten laws surrounding expiration dates on milk bottles. 1932 – plastic-coated paper milk cartons were introduced commercially as a consequence of their invention by Victor W. Farris.

1940 – The first Dairy Queen store launches in Joliet, Illinois.

1942 – Home delivery of milk (i.e. the milkman) started in 1942 as a war conservation measure.

2017 – In a 2017 U.S. survey, 7% of adults believed chocolate milk comes directly from brown cows.

The United States and Australia export more milk and milk products than any other countries. Those products include cheese, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cream, powdered milk, and much more.

Throughout the world, more than 6 billion people consume milk and the products we make from it.

28 US states have an official state beverage. 21 of those 28 chose milk. Alabama chose whiskey. – Source

Farmers who called their cows by name reported 258 liters (68 gallons) higher milk yield than those who did not. – Source

Al Capone, an American gangster was responsible for expiration dates on milk bottles. – Source

Platypus have no nipples, and milk simply flows from their skin. – Source

Freckles, a goat in Utah, was implanted with spider genes as an embryo to produce spider silk proteins in her milk which is used to make “Biosteel,” a material stronger than kevlar. – Source

Milk protein is used in the manufacturing of latex, which means most condoms have milk protein in them. – Source

65% of the milk consumption worldwide is from goat’s milk. – Source

It is Illegal in Pennsylvania to use milk crates for anything other than milk and unauthorized use of milk crates can induce a fine of $300 or imprisonment up to 90 days. – Source

A cow udder holds between 25 and 50 pounds of pure milk.

To make one gallon of ice cream, it takes 12 pounds of whole milk

A cow produces around 200,000 glasses of milk in her lifetime.

A cow produces an average of 6.3 gallons of milk daily and 350,000 glasses of milk in a lifetime.

Cows eat about 100 pounds of food every day and drink 50 gallons of water.

Milk is white because of its fat content. Although milk is composed of approximately 87% water, which is colorless, the fat and protein molecules floating inside it reflect all light wavelengths, making it appear white.

Milk will stay fresher if you add salt. Adding a pinch of salt or baking soda to each carton as soon as you open it will keep milk fresh for over a week past its expiration date. Source

Milk is the only food that you can survive wholly on. No single vegetable, legume, or type of carbohydrate contains all nine essential amino acids that humans require to build proteins, and a meat-only diet lacks the necessary Vitamin C.

The average American consumes 18 gallons of milk in a year.

One cup of whole milk contains 149 calories.

milk, you would have to eat 4.5 servings of broccoli, 16 servings of spinach or 5.8 servings of whole wheat bread. Even though cow’s milk is still the most common form of milk (probably about 85% of milk worldwide is sourced from cows), many alternative, non-dairy options of milk are available today, including: Almond Milk – a highly preferred milk substitute made from this tree nut Oat Milk – made from rolled oats blended with water (you can even make your own at home) Coconut Milk – made from the juice that is extracted from inside the soft coconut center Soy Milk – made from soybeans that are ground, boiled and strained Rice Milk – like soy milk, this is made when the rice grains are ground, boiled and strained

Spain’s “Milk Festival” in Cantabria includes a lively parade and milk-centric games, celebrating dairy’s importance to the region.

In Switzerland, towns host annual cow parades where farmers showcase cows decked in floral wreaths, celebrating milk’s role in Alpine life.

