Family Fishing: The Ultimate Guide

There are plenty of reasons to go on a family fishing adventure. Already an angling enthusiast? It’s the perfect way to introduce your little ones to the magic of casting a line. It also gives you the opportunity to relax in a peaceful and totally natural environment, as well as to learn new skills and make incredible memories.

If you’re craving some fresh air, want to get back to nature, or simply want a break from the stresses of daily life, chances are that fishing as a family is for you. But where should you start? Below, we’ve covered the best types of fishing for families, outlined some of our favorite fishing spots, and how to prepare. So put down those phones, grab the whole crew, and get ready for a new adventure!

Best Types of Fishing for Families

From bluewater sportfishing to casting off on the fly, there’s a whopping number of ways to go fishing. However, if you’re fishing with your family, chances are that not everyone is on the same wavelength when it comes to skill levels or experience. It’s likely you’ll be casting a line with your little ones or older generations of your family. They may require more stability, an easier ride to the hot spots, and less time out on the water.

If you’re a regular angler who’s used to a specific technique, or spending hours exploring deep waters, you’ll probably have to adjust your expectations a little bit. Chasing big game fish in choppy waters, for example, isn’t something all families are ready for. If you have no fishing experience in your group, we’d recommend fishing alongside an experienced charter guide. You’ll be given all the support and advice you need to make sure everyone has a great time on board.

Below, we’ve delved into some of the best “all-rounder” fishing options that’ll please experienced fishers and newbies alike.

Inshore Fishing Trips

What is it? The definition of inshore fishing can shift depending on where you are. It generally involves casting a line in bays, flats, the backcountry, and coastal waters just a few miles from shore. You usually won’t travel more than 10 miles from shore, and will fish in waters that range from several inches to around 20 feet deep.

What’s the fishing like? Again, this shifts depending on where you are. If your group is brand new to fishing, drift or still fishing with a spinning rod and light tackle gear is common. If you’re fishing around underwater structure, you’ll likely try out bottom fishing. You don’t always need a boat to fish this inshore, either, with many locations being accessible by foot.

Best for: Newbies and families with small children. If you’re not sure how you’ll feel out on the water, you can easily opt for a short half-day trip. Shallow waters mean less risk of danger, too.