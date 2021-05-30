Extra Bucks: Profitable Side Hustles You Can Start Right Away in Florida

Due to the pandemic, many people are working from home. But if you aren’t (and even if you are), maybe you need to make a little extra cash. This is where the term “side hustle” comes in. This is an additional, more flexible job that brings in a second income.

Sometimes you just need extra cash. Here are a few ways you can make a few extra bucks, some without even leaving your house!

Investing

Investing is probably one of the first things that come to mind when you want to try to make some extra money. Some of the largest and most successful companies in the world include Amazon, Google, Apple, and Walmart.

Now, with big-name companies usually comes great success, so investing in these companies is likely to be beneficial. However, the more successful the company, the more expensive the stock.

Fortunately, there’s a new and more affordable way to buy stocks called partial shares. Partial shares are a fraction of a stock you can buy, with prices as low as $5.00. Of course, investing is better for the long-term, not so much if you need cash quickly.

Get Crafty

Are you good at art? If you’re talented at things like painting, sewing, or jewelry making, then you can sell your items on Etsy. Millions of creatives sell their products on Esty every year. Compare that with tens of millions of people buying on Etsy each year. However, because there’s a huge market, you have to know how to market your work to make it stand out among the others.

Even if your skills lie in other crafts like woodwork or fixing things, you can make a profit off of those skills as well. And if you’re not so crafty or handy, you can still consider cleaning houses, washing cars, or mowing lawns.

Use Your Home

Do you enjoy traveling? Well, it costs money to travel away from your home… so why not use your home as a way to make money when you’re not there?

Airbnb has become a very popular way for travelers to find unique housing options while on vacation, as well as a good money-maker for hosts. In Florida, you can potentially make over $27,000 per year. Just be mindful of the Airbnb laws by city. Because Florida is one of the biggest travel destinations in the country, there are numerous regulations that need to be followed with short-term renting.

Also, you’ll want to make your home aesthetically pleasing, so travelers will actually want to stay in your home. This may come in the form of renovations or simply investing in new furniture and decor to make your space welcoming and cozy.

Use Your Car

Got a car? Here are some ways you can use your car as a side hustle.

Make Deliveries

You can become a shopper through services like Instacart or Shipt. These shoppers and drivers can make up to $20 per hour, including tips. The only downside is that you are responsible for the strain it puts on your car. Just be sure to keep up with your regular car maintenance.

You can also deliver food through services like DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, or UberEats. Food delivery drivers in Florida can make up to $18 per hour. Again, driving for these companies may not reimburse you for the wear and tear you put on your car.

Drive People

If you’d rather drive people than make food deliveries, then you can drive people in need of a ride with rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft. Just like the other car services, downloading the app is required. Uber and Lyft drivers get paid through the app, averaging about $10 per hour after the rideshare companies take their cut.