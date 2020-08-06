Expert Guide to Choosing a Personal Injury Lawyer

There are over six million car accidents annually in the U.S. alone. Unfortunately, most of us will experience an accident of some kind in our lifetime. Often, hospitals, work absences, and legal fees are involved. If you need a personal injury lawyer here are some important guidelines.

#1: Choosing an Experienced Personal Injury Lawyers Miami

When it comes to choosing the right advocate to represent your case. When any crisis happens, it’s easy to choose the family lawyer but having a personal injury lawyer will support your specific needs. Use this checklist when choosing your lawyer:

Make sure your lawyer has had extensive experience and time in a courtroom

Avoid general practice lawyers

Avoid requests for money upfront

Check their resources and see that they can handle the various areas of your claim

Lawyers should be available to answer questions and provide you peace of mind

In regards to the money upfront, it’s important to note, that a claims lawyer should work on a contingency meaning if you don’t win the case you don’t pay. At AJK Legal this is stated clearly and means not only do they not charge but all expenses are paid during the entire case.

#2: Understanding Your Claim Type

There are many reasons why a person will need to contact a personal injury lawyer. Often, people overlook their various claims because of a criminal case that may be in progress or they are unaware of their rights. Sadly, this results in millions of unclaimed dollars that can take care of you and your loved ones if tragedy strikes.

Premises Liability

Catastrophic Injury

Vehicle Accidents

Burn and Fire Injuries

Class Action Suits

Product Liability

In each of these scenarios, the right lawyer can provide support, peace of mind, and financial help to get you through these rough times. A class-action suit, for example, will often put an individual against a large corporation. Knowing you have an advocate to represent your claim and help you get misleading labels or deceptive advertising changed so others don’t have to suffer.

#3: Not Filing Fast Enough

Although no one expects the unexpected don’t wait to file your case. The sooner you contact a professional and experienced lawyer the better. They will be able to walk you through collecting all the necessary evidence, police records, and will also direct you to seek medical attention immediately to prove injury. Not only will this help you with your financial claim but also your disability or unemployment claims due to injury.

If you have been in an accident or suffered a misleading advertisement don’t wait! Avoid mistakes like waiting too long to contact a lawyer as well as choosing a general practice attorney who doesn’t have the expertise or resources to properly represent you in court.