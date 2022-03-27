Expedited Shipping: Answering The 5 Most Common Questions

The need for fast and flexible shipment is increasing. When the need for goods or services is urgent, the traditional shipping process won’t help. With a long transition time, the goods won’t get on time. Therefore, the expedited shipping service is here to answer the urgent needs of your business. Companies like Migway strive to streamline the process and deliver the goods to their final destination as quickly as possible.

The difference between expedited and regular shipping lies in the timeframe of delivery. Companies are specially dedicated to making the whole process faster for your convenience. If you still have questions about expedited shipping, this post is for you. We answer the most common questions that arise and make everything clear for you.

Definition

Expedited shipping refers to a method of transporting goods and services which is faster than regular transit. The trucks will make fewer stops to align the way to make the process faster. The freight will be loaded into a single truck with two drivers for maximum efficiency. The shipment will proceed quickly from pickup to final delivery.

How much time does it take?

If the average time for delivering the goods is considered to be five days, anything below that would be regarded as expedited shipping. The average expedited shipping takes two to three days to deliver the goods.

What to expect when working with an expedited shipping company? Firstly, keep in mind that a rapid service will cost more than the standard one. When choosing the right company, go for the one that offers tracking. You will be able to track the shipment and deal with any arising issues and delays. In addition, discuss the load with your company. They offer a full truck or partial truck, determining the price.

Is it worth it?

As we already mentioned, expedited shipping will cost extra. However, in some cases, this service is worth the extra. For example, you might be facing a strict deadline and need urgent supplies. Failure to follow the deadline can have serious consequences, and expedited shipping will save you. If important machines break down, the parts will be needed quickly to proceed with the work process. Also, medical facilities might need urgent supplies and tools. In these cases, expedited shipping is a feasible option.

What does the process look like?

When your goods need to be transported with different transportation options, the process will take more time. Therefore, expedited shipping is all about a streamlined process that shortens the transition time. The load will be transported with one mode, which will speed up the process and ensure the goods arrive at the scheduled time. With fewer parties involved, the process is fast and straightforward.

Will the company guide me through the process?

With so many advantages, expedited shipping will support your business operation and ensure an uninterrupted process. Another excellent advantage of expedited shipping is availability. With being provided with a tracking option, you can follow your freight at any time. This will allow you to make realistic estimates on the final arrival. Knowing that the critical load is on its way will give you peace of mind.

The expedited shipping companies understand your urgency and will help you during the process. They will guide you from start to finish and provide assistance if needed. Many of them offer special online tools for estimating the prices. With this, you will know what to expect from your service. Also, you have the freedom to choose the scope of services included to achieve the best price.