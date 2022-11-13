Exercise Restores Brain Insulin Sensitivity, May Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Jennifer Chesak

The link between brain insulin insensitivity and diabetes is well-established, but the exact nature of that connection is still being studied. New research from researchers at the German Center for Diabetes Research, Tübingen University Hospital, and Helmholtz Munich in Munich, Germany, explores the effect of exercise on brain insulin sensitivity. The study found that healthy levels of brain insulin sensitivity were restored in participants after an 8-week exercise program. The findings were recently published in JCI Insight. “This study reinforces the fact that physical activity is needed to restore the mind-body metabolic pathways in patients with obesity, prediabetes, diabetes, and metabolic disease in general,” Dr. Ana Maria Kausel, an endocrinologist and co-founder of Anzara Health, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

8 weeks of exercise restores insulin sensitivity For the study, 21 healthy participants with overweight and obesity were enrolled in an 8-week supervised aerobic exercise program. The cohort included 14 men and 7 women with a body mass index (BMI) ranging from 27.5 to 45.5 kg/m2. The participants led sedentary lifestyles and were deemed at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Three times a week, participants were led through 1-hour endurance training sessions. Each session included a combination of cycling and walking to bring individuals up to 80% of their peak oxygen intake, or VO2 max. Using functional MRI after administering an insulin nasal spray to each individual, researchers assessed their brain insulin sensitivity at the start of the study and after 8 weeks. The exercise program increased insulin action in the brain’s striatum and strengthened functional connections in the hippocampus to levels of people without overweight or obesity. The researchers found that improved insulin sensitivity in the brain had positive effects on participants’ metabolism and reduced their sensations of hunger. Participants also decreased their amount of visceral fat, which further benefited their health. Ryan Glatt, CPT, NBC-HWC, personal trainer and brain health coach for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the study, noted the following to MNT: “This was an interesting study — however, the sample size was very small (21 people), with twice as many women as men, which make the study underpowered, especially in the absence of a control group.” Diabetes and brain insulin resistance