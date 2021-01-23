Every Year About 186 Million Pies Are Sold In Just US Grocery Stores

Every Year About 186 Million Pies Are Sold In Just US Grocery...

National Pie Day on January 23rd celebrates one of the Nations’ favorite desserts. No matter how you slice it, pie in just about any form makes a crowd happy. Fruit pies, berry pies, cream pies – they are mouthwatering servings of homemade goodness.

The first pies appeared around 9500 BC in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age.

Pie throwing: Cream filled or topped pies are favorite props for humor. Throwing a pie in a person’s face has been a staple of film comedy since Ben Turpin received one in Mr. Flip in 1909.

In 1986 National Pie Day was first celebrated by the American Pie Council to commemorate Crisco’s 75th anniversary of “serving foods to families everywhere.”

Meat pies with fillings such as steak, cheese, steak and kidney, minced beef, or chicken and mushroom are popular in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand as take-away snacks

Pot pies with a flaky crust and bottom are also a popular American dish, typically with a filling of meat (particularly beef, chicken or turkey), gravy, and mixed vegetables (potatoes, carrots and peas).

Fruit pies may be served with a scoop of ice cream, a style known in North America as pie à la mode.

Pumpkin pie was first introduced to the holiday table at the pilgrim’s second Thanksgiving in 1623.

Oliver Cromwell banned the eating of pie in 1644, declaring it a pagan form of pleasure. For 16 years, pie eating and making went underground until the Restoration leaders lifted the ban on pie in 1660.

Pie was not always America’s favorite dessert – in the 19th Century, fruit pies were a common breakfast food eaten before the start of a long day.

The Ancient Egyptians around 2,500BC are known to have eaten pies made with ground oats or wheat wrapped around a filling of honey or figs.

47% of Americans for whom the word “comforting” comes to mind when they think of pie.

1 in 5 Americans have claimed to have eaten an entire pie by themselves.

9% Americans who prefer to eat their pie crust-first.

18% of men who say their wife makes the best homemade pie while 2% of women who say their husband makes the best homemade pie.

“As easy as pie” is an American expression. In the 1890’s, “pie” was a common slang expression meaning anything easy, a cinch; the expression “easy as pie” stemmed quite readily from that.

“Eat humble pie” meaning act submissively and apologetically, especially in admitting an error. The phrase was originally derived from a 14th century pastry containing ‘numbles’ or ‘umbles’ (organs and entrails of animals). As these pies were generally consumed the poor, it’s assumed that the idiom either evolved naturally (or by allusion) drawn from similarity to the word ‘humble’.

Boston Cream Pie is a cake, not a pie.

There’s a town called Pie Town in New Mexico.

In the US approximately 186 million pies are sold in grocery stores alone in one year

The first pie recipe was published by the Romans. It was for a rye-crusted goat cheese and honey pie.

Apple pie is the most popular in the U.S, followed by pumpkin, chocolate, lemon meringue and cherry.

Apple Pie – Independent, realistic and compassionate

Pecan Pie – Thoughtful and analytical

Chocolate Pie – Loving

Pumpkin Pie – Funny and independent

The 1st-century Roman cookbook Apicius makes various mentions of recipes which involve a pie case. By 160 BC, Roman statesman Marcus Porcius Cato (234–149 BC), who wrote De Agri Cultura, notes the recipe for the most popular pie/cake called placenta.

Shoofly Pie is a Traditional Dutch Molasses Pie. Shoofly pie was originally created in order to celebrate the 100th year following the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.

Apple pie may seem as American as it gets, but in fact, the first recorded apple pie recipe dates back to 1381 and was written in England.

Buko Pie – a traditional Filipino young-coconut custard pie

Homity Pie – a traditional British vegetable pie made with potatoes, onions, leeks, & cheese

Flapper Pie – a Canadian custard pie topped with meringue

Fleischkuekle – a meat pie similar to a Cornish pasty that is popular in the Dakotas

Stargazy pie – a Cornish dish made of baked pilchards or sardines, eggs, and potatoes. The unique feature of a stargazy pie are the fish heads protruding through the crust such that they appear to be looking skyward.

