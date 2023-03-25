Enterprise SEO Audit: What You Need to Know

Is your business or company’s website struggling to rank in search engines? To start with search engine optimization (or SEO), you need to know your website’s current SEO search rankings. And you can better do it with an enterprise SEO audit.

As you start your website SEO audit and campaign, there are many elements and key performance indicators or KPIs to note and monitor. The first step is to understand what enterprise SEO audit is all about.

What is Enterprise SEO Audit?

Enterprise SEO audits focus on websites from large enterprises or those with several landing pages than a typical website, such as a blog. Enterprise websites often receive high traffic daily. That is why the usual SEO practices may not work effectively on it.

Regular website audits are crucial in devising a successful SEO strategy. But what are the areas you need to focus on when it comes to enterprise SEO audits?

Here are the essential elements you must include:

Target Keyword

Knowing the target keywords for your site can bring more leads and traffic. When searching for target keywords in enterprise SEO, you need to know the specific industry or niche of the company. That way, you can only focus on relevant ones. From there, you will know what keywords you can use to improve the SEO of your website.

You should also check on the search volume. The search volumes indicate the popularity of that keyword. As you find the relevant keywords, create short-tail ones to be more specific. The short-tail keywords can increase traffic to a website more than long-tail ones.

Keyword Usage

Search engines, particularly Google, do not just consider relevant keywords to boost your site’s ranking. Google is also strict regarding the usage of keywords on your website. Some amateur websites practice keyword stuffing or the unnatural use of keywords in the website’s content.

To avoid keyword stuffing, you should limit using relevant keywords only to the first one-hundred words of each content. That way, the keywords look more natural, and website crawlers won’t consider your content AI-generated.

URLs

A more searchable website needs an SEO-friendly URL. URLs serve as the address of your website on the world wide web, so they must also represent your website well.

To ensure your URL is SEO-friendly, here are some important checkmarks:

Includes the main keyword

Describe the page content

Lowercase letters only

No random letters or numbers

No special characters

Separate words using hyphens

Limit up to five words only

Meta Titles and Descriptions

You should also apply SEO in the meta titles and descriptions to increase the chances of the site appearing on search engine result pages or SERPs.

When creating meta titles or title tags, make them engaging as possible. You should also ensure they won’t exceed 60 characters and include relevant keywords.

The same thing applies to the descriptions, but ensure it only has up to 155 characters. It would be best to write the meta descriptions in a way that describes the page but simultaneously encourages visitors to click and check for the content.

Backlinks

The links on your website also affect its rankings. You can expect better rankings quickly if your site has a strong backlink. Web crawlers love seeing links on a website as it implies the content is more reliable.

To check the backlinks on your website, you can use tools such as Google Search Console to ensure all links are working fine.

Content Quality

Content is king. And creating quality content will make a lot of difference from your competitor websites. If your website has content that will interest more visitors, it will also increase its ranking. It is essential always to check and update the content on your site. If you see any duplicates, it is better to remove those content.

Images can also improve the content of your website. Always choose clear images that go well with the content posted.

Also, if you want to optimize your content further, you can do it with the images. Create concise and explanatory image file names or in the alt texts. Try including your target keywords on the filenames, especially if it will make sense with the image.

Headings

Another way to improve the content of your website is by organizing its headlines. Proper usage of headlines does wonders as well to boost your website’s ranking. Headings help organize your content. It also describes each content found on the current page. Thus, it helps readers see the content and review the necessary information.

You must check if every page has an H1 tag. The H1 tag is the primary tag or describes the page’s main topic. Following the H1 are the H2, H3, H4, and other headers. These headings help narrow down or outline the information in the content well for better readability.

Site Speed

Nowadays, people have less attention span. If a visitor to your website tends to wait for three seconds and more, they will leave your site, causing a poor user experience.

To know the page speed of your website, you can try using Google’s PageSpeed Insights Tool. If you see some slow pages, you can fix them immediately and prevent losing website traffic.

Security

Keeping your website safe increases user confidence and may enhance your rankings. Your website should be secure enough to guard private information like user information.

For a secure website, you need to get a Secure Sockets Layer certificate. The SSL certificate will grant your website the Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure accreditation. When you access your website, you should see a padlock icon in the address bar.

Practice Enterprise SEO Audit For Better Ranking

Search engine optimization is essential to growing your business through organic traffic. That’s why enterprise websites should practice SEO audits. Regularly conducting these audits will ensure your website ranks well in search engines and increase traffic.

