Email Deliverability: How to Improve Deliverability Rates – Maropost

Over 300 billion emails are being sent every day in 2020, and for good reason too! The DMA reports that, for every single dollar that you spent on email marketing, you can expect to get an average return of $42!

However, it turns out that at least 15-20% of your efforts are getting lost in the process. Either going straight into a junk folder, where it will be forever lost and unread or remaining entirely ‘undelivered.’ This is exactly what you don’t want as an email marketer.

As a business owner, you want those emails to be sent directly into the inbox of your loyal subscribers, where they can be read and fully appreciated.

But, how do you do it? More on how you can improve deliverability rates below:

THE BASICS OF EMAIL DELIVERABILITY

Before we deep dive into our actual tips for improving email deliverability, let’s discuss why it’s so important that you do so. First, by making it clear that, in this circumstance what we’re talking about is email deliverability and not email delivery.

What’s the difference? Well, to put it very simply, email deliverability, sometimes called inbox placement, is a term that describes ‘where’ your messages end up upon its deliverability. When using this term, a marketer is asking how the message is received. Does it land inside of the inbox folder, or does it get dumped into the junk folder?

According to recent statistics, on average, only about 75-80% of the emails that you send to your customers are actually received by them. This is true no matter what email platform you are using. And, it often has nothing to do with the infrastructure that you are using either. Instead, deliverability issues arise when your email sending practices are considered out of date, illegal, or have received negative feedback from your clients. A horrifying thought, in any circumstance. So, how do you fix it? Well…

THE QUICKEST FIX FOR DELIVERABILITY ISSUES

To address this topic, we’re going to be referencing Maropost, an industry leader in marketing automation and widely regarded for its excellent infrastructure. Which, according to Maropost, is capable of ‘unparalleled email deliverability’ that can help you get an average deliverability score of 98% every month.

Now, according to Maropost, various factors impact deliverability. Some that you can control and some that you can’t. But, either way, as a marketer, the Maropost team suggests that you do what you can to get “…as many eyes on your email as possible to engage your audience and move them through the customer journey to eventually make a purchase.” But, again, how do you make certain of that?

Well, the Maropost team, led by CEO Ross Andrew Paquette, suggests the following:

Maintain your Subscribers List and Keep it Clutter-Free! A large number of inactive subscribers can greatly and, more importantly, negatively impact your deliverability and engagement metrics. So, if you’re having problems with your deliverability score, decluttering your Subscribers List to get rid of inactive members should be your first step. Keep your emails Clean, Clear, and Simple! This is pretty straightforward but, remember to pay attention to the content of your emails. Avoid spam-trap triggering words or using any other tricks in an effort to attract more attention. Instead, focus on personalizing your emails so that your subscribers will actually want to engage with you. Include an Unsubscribe Button! Believe it or not, it is known to be more damaging to have inactive subscribers than it is to have less subscribers. So, don’t worry about losing out on subscribers, there is no evidence to prove that unsubscribe rates affect deliverability, and thus, no reason to not include options that will allow your subscribers to leave your members list. In fact, the illegality of not having an unsubscribe button should only persuade you to have it set up ASAP.

THE BOTTOM LINE: How to Improve Deliverability Rates

By following the tips mentioned above, you should be ready to start sending emails!

Just remember, deliverability can be a complex subject, but it really isn’t that difficult once you have a better understanding of why it works or doesn’t work.

Although, of course, if you ever find your deliverability score lacking at some points, it might be best to reach out to your email marketing service provider for some extra support. Many of them, like Maropost, should be more than ready to help you dive deeper into the subject and find out what isn’t working for you and your business.