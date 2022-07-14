Elite Sheriff’s Advisory Council Wrote Checks To Spouses Of Murdered FBI Agents, As Gregory Tony Demanded To Present Them

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

After two FBI agents serving a search warrant were gunned down in Sunrise on Feb. 2, 2021, the nonprofit Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council took quick action to cut a pair of $10,000 checks to help the agents’ surviving spouses.

The council, which costs $5,000 to join plus $750 in annual dues, is a separate entity from the sheriff’s office. Members get to carry BSO ID cards and gold Broward County Sheriff’s Office badges with the title “Advisory Deputy,” but have no actual police powers.

Members can also opt to pay up to $50,000 to join what’s called the “Diamond Chairman’s Circle,” the top elite tier with extra council benefits, including an opportunity to speak at events.

Normally when the council writes checks to support the family of a fallen law enforcement officer or firefighter in Broward, the checks are presented by a member of the council’s board of directors. The sheriff has nothing to do with it. But not this time.

