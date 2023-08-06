Eating Within 8-Hour Window May Help More With Weight Loss In Type 2 Diabetes

By Paul Ian Cross, PhD — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D.

Weight loss is an important target for individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, a condition closely linked to excess weight or obesity; however, the most effective dietary approach remains unclear.

In a new study, participants who limited their eating to a specific window from noon to 8 p.m. experienced greater weight loss compared to those who simply reduced their overall calorie intake through calorie counting.

Time-restricted eating has gained popularity, but prior to this study, no research had specifically explored an eight-hour eating window in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

The study involved 57 individuals, ages 18–80 years, who had both obesity and type 2 diabetes and who were divided into three groups: one followed time-restricted eating, another practiced calorie restriction and the third served as the control group.

Those in the time-restricted eating group consumed their meals only from noon to 8 p.m., while the calorie-restriction group had the flexibility to eat at any time of the day but monitored their calorie intake using the MyFitnessPal mobile app.

Their goal was to reduce their caloric intake by 25% of the maintenance calories required to maintain their current weight, while the control group continued with their regular diet without any specific interventions.

The study was presented at Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, held on July 22–25 in Boston.