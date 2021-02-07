Early Showers And Storms For Florida Sunday

Sunday features early showers and storms, giving way to a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the afternoon. Look for a warm and gusty breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and some afternoon showers in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds along the Gulf coast, and a warm breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with plenty of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.