Early Showers And Storms For Florida Sunday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features early showers and storms, giving way to a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the afternoon.  Look for a warm and gusty breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and some afternoon showers in spots.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds along the Gulf coast, and a warm breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with plenty of sun.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

