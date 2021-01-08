Early Friday Showers Then Cooler Days Ahead For Florida

Friday starts with some early morning showers as a front moves in. Then the day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid to upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Saturday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid-50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds on a chilly breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s. The day will be sunny but still chilly. Sunday’s highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Monday will start with morning lows in the 50s. Then the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a brisk ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring showers and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.