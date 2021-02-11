Home Weather Early Fog Then Warm Sun And Clouds

Early Fog Then Warm Sun And Clouds

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday starts with some early fog.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be partly sunny with a few showers and maybe a storm.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring some sun, plenty of clouds, and some showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds followed by afternoon showers.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The forecast for Presidents Day calls for good sun, clouds at times, and passing showers.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

