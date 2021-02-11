Early Fog Then Warm Sun And Clouds

Thursday starts with some early fog. Then we’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be partly sunny with a few showers and maybe a storm. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring some sun, plenty of clouds, and some showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds followed by afternoon showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Valentine’s Day will feature lots of clouds and periods of showers. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

The forecast for Presidents Day calls for good sun, clouds at times, and passing showers. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees.