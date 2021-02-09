Home Weather Early Fog Then Sun Shines On Florida

Early Fog Then Sun Shines On Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday begins with patchy fog, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring some early fog to the Gulf Coast and the interior.  Then we’ll see plenty of warm sun.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with some afternoon showers in portions of the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in spots.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

