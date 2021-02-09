Early Fog Then Sun Shines On Florida

Tuesday begins with patchy fog, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring some early fog to the Gulf Coast and the interior. Then we’ll see plenty of warm sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with some afternoon showers in portions of the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.