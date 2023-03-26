Early Fog Then Plenty Of Sun

Sunday starts with patchy fog in western portions of South Florida. Then the day features a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches, especially Palm Beach County. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the Atlantic coast and the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun, clouds at times, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.