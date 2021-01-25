Home Weather Early Fog Again, Then Breezy With Good Sun Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features breezy conditions and good sun with some clouds, especially along the east coast.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny with a warm breeze.  Dangerous rip currents will be a threat at the Atlantic beaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun to the east coast metro area and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds as a front moves in.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but cool.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

