Early Fog Again, Then Breezy With Good Sun Monday

Monday features breezy conditions and good sun with some clouds, especially along the east coast. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny with a warm breeze. Dangerous rip currents will be a threat at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun to the east coast metro area and a nice mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds as a front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will be sunny but cool. Highs on Friday will be in the low 70s.