Each State’s Favorite Mother’s Day Brunch Food

It is a universally acknowledged truth, that a mother on Mother’s Day is in want of a good brunch.

Don’t believe me? Just look at the skyrocketing Google search volume for various breakfast concoctions, or the restaurant servers bracing for the busiest day of the year.

However, not all brunch options are created equal.

To uncover what dish restaurant workers in each state should get ready to serve in mass (or what concoction the brave should stock up to cook for their mom!), we hit the data to find every states’ favorite brunch food.

The results? You might forget the frou-frou Pinterest concoctions because mom wants some meat for Mother’s Day.

Fun Findings

An impressive 21 states’ favorite brunch food is meat.

Sausage is the most popular breakfast meat, beloved by 13 states, followed by bacon with 8 states.

Moms in New York get oatmeal for mother’s day.

Don’t forget the syrup! Pancakes are a popular choice, favorited by 5 states.

Only New Hampshire knows waffles are the best.

However, 4 states do agree that when you add chicken to your waffles they are the best choice.

Just as important as syrup? Alcohol.

Idaho, Maine, Vermont, and Wisconsin moms choose Bloody Marys, while Montana moms want mimosas.

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS

Using Google Trends, we determined what brunch food each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We defined brunch foods as common breakfast foods and drinks in both search volume and prominence on menus. From there, we determined what food is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state.

For example, while Wyoming eats all the brunch foods the rest of the country does, the search interest in “Biscuits and gravy” is disproportionately higher than the remaining states- making “Biscuits and gravy” more popular in Wyoming than anywhere else.

Some controversial decisions were made, including counting orange juice and other liquids as a food. However, search volume doesn’t lie and anyone who has brunched knows sometimes mimosas are the star of the show. Don’t believe me? Ask Montana.

We looked at Mother’s Day 2020 to find what folks are searching for the most in each state, prime restaurant, and recipe searching time. How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Mother’s Day- and we are too impatient for that. Luckily, odds are good sausage and alcohol will still bring a smile to mom this year and many years to come.

TURN THAT FROWN SUNNYSIDE…OR DON’T

Mother’s Day may be a greeting card holiday to some, but to others, it is a helpful reminder to appreciate their moms.

What better way to show your love than with delicious brunch foods? Hopefully, this list can guide you to a yummy brunch spot or inspire your shopping list.

But be careful, Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for most restaurants. Don’t wait too long to make a reservation, or you and mom might end up at Che McDonalds. Luckily, they serve breakfast all day long now.

Favorite Brunch Food

State Food Alabama Sausage Alaska pancakes Arizona Sausage Arkansas Cinnamon roll California pancakes Colorado Bacon Connecticut omelet Delaware Bacon District of Columbia Sausage Florida omelet Georgia Sausage Hawaii Cinnamon roll Idaho Bloody Mary Illinois pancakes Indiana Sausage Iowa omelet Kansas Orange juice Kentucky Bacon Louisiana omelet Maine Bloody Mary Maryland Chicken and waffles Massachusetts pancakes Michigan Cinnamon roll Minnesota Bacon Mississippi Sausage Missouri Bacon Montana Mimosa Nebraska Bacon Nevada Chicken and waffles New Hampshire waffles New Jersey pancakes New Mexico Sausage New York Oatmeal North Carolina Sausage North Dakota hashbrowns Ohio Sausage Oklahoma breakfast tacos Oregon Bacon Pennsylvania Sausage Rhode Island Bacon South Carolina Sausage South Dakota French toast Tennessee Sausage Texas Chicken and waffles Utah Sausage Vermont Bloody Mary Virginia Chicken and waffles Washington Sausage West Virginia Cinnamon roll Wisconsin Bloody Mary Wyoming Biscuits and gravy

Source: Zippia.com