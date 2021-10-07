E-Commerce Websites that Accept Bitcoin

Unlike physical stores, e-commerce businesses primarily interact with their customers through online channels, including websites, mobile apps, and social media. As such, they require reliable payment methods that could allow them to process payments online safely and promptly. Although many e-commerce platforms have adopted various digital payment methods, most use fiat currencies, subject to government regulations.

Unlike those restrictive payment methods, Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual currency. That means it is free of institutional or government influences, allowing online merchants to receive payments from customers worldwide without attracting substantial transaction costs. Bitcoin provides fast, low-cost, and more secure payment processing, enabling e-commerce platforms to reduce costs, prevent fraud and ensure enhanced convenience.

Accepting Bitcoin as a payment method on e-commerce websites also offers merchants greater flexibility to manage their money. For instance, processing your Bitcoin payments through a reliable exchange platform to Invest in bitcoin allows you unlimited monthly transactions and daily withdrawals to your bank account. Besides, merchants can also generate extra income on their funds, trading and investing Bitcoin on the exchange.

E-commerce merchants that do not wish to rely on crypto payment processing firms can also receive Bitcoin payments directly into their wallets. Regardless, integrating Bitcoin into your e-commerce store is a great way to expand your customer base and tap into new markets without making huge investments. Those are some of the main reasons behind Bitcoin’s rapid adoption in e-commerce. The following are some of the top e-commerce websites accepting Bitcoin, based on industry.

E-Commerce Tech Firms

Many e-commerce tech firms now allow customers to pay for their products and services in Bitcoin. As a merchant or an individual looking to buy tech products or services using crypto, the following are some websites that accept Bitcoin payments.

Microsoft

Shopify

NewEgg

WooCommerce

Magento

Wix

E-Commerce Food and Beverage Stores

Online food stores are among the primary adopters of Bitcoin, allowing consumers to pay for daily consumables using Bitcoin. Several mainstream e-commerce food stores accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, ensuring greater convenience to customers during checkout. Examples of such platforms include.

Starbucks

Whole Foods

Quiznos

Pizza Hut

Bitcoincoffee.com

Online Retail Websites

Online retail platforms are also increasingly adopting Bitcoin into their payment systems. That enables them to efficiently and promptly serve customers from various parts of the world. Some of the leading e-commerce retail platforms accepting Bitcoin include.

Overstock

Home Depot

Rakuten

The Etsy platform does not accept Bitcoin but, most of the independent sellers that use the website accept crypto payments. Amazon, too, does not directly accept Bitcoin but connects customers seeking to purchase products in Bitcoin with people who can fulfill those orders for crypto.

E-Commerce Entertainment Platforms

The entertainment industry also swiftly adopts Bitcoin, allowing customers to buy digital content using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Examples of such platforms include.

Twitch

The Pirate Bay

AMC

E-Commerce Travel Platforms

Airlines were among the first businesses to accept Bitcoin payments, allowing people to buy air tickets using crypto. The leading travel service websites accepting Bitcoin and other crypto payments include.

CheapAir

Virgin Airlines

Norwegian Air

Travala

Bitcoin Travel

Bitcoin adoption in e-commerce is ongoing, and, soon there will be many more websites accepting crypto payments in every economic sector. People will buy almost everything, including cars and homes, using Bitcoin in the future. Therefore, every online business must integrate Bitcoin into its payment systems because the number of global customers willing to use Bitcoin to pay for items and services is also multiplying.