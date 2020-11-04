Drive-through Halloween Bash for Blind/Visually Impaired Kids

Approximately 70 children who are blind or visually impaired and their families recently participated in a spooktacular, trick-or-treat celebration hosted by the Lighthouse of Broward. About 50 cars – many decked out for the holiday – looped through the Lighthouse property, decorated with a huge inflatable pumpkin, fun signs, banners, balloons, and bubbles.

The cars, full of 3 to 10-year olds in full costumes for trick or treating, made social-distanced stops to pick up a variety of goodies, including a plastic pumpkin full of candy and other treats, a fresh pumpkin along with a jack-o-lantern carving kit, an activity box with a variety of fun activities from gooey Halloween slime to a cupcake decorating kit, and a family-sized, boxed lunch donated by Longhorn Steakhouse in Hollywood.

“Trick or treating at Halloween is important to kids, and they need to have fun, especially now during these difficult times,” said Ellyn Drotzer, president and CEO. “We were pleased to offer our kids an opportunity to dress up in their costumes, trick or treat safely and have a great time.”

Lighthouse of Broward provides free specialized rehabilitation, life skills training, and employment opportunities to enhance the independence, productivity, and dignity of children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

For more information, visit www.lhob.org or call (954) 463-4217.