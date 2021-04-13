Drift Fishing in Fort Lauderdale: A Complete Guide

Many consider South Florida to be one of the top fishing destinations on the planet. Fort Lauderdale, one of the jewels in its crown, is known as the “Venice of America” and the “Sailfish Capital of the World.” No wonder anglers flock here for incredible fishing action. If you’re looking for a place to start, drift fishing in Fort Lauderdale is the perfect introduction.

In addition to its impressive canal system and proximity to the Gulf Stream, this area is also renowned for its coral and artificial reefs and wrecks. These structures offer both abundance and variety of marine life – from bait fish to monsters.

What can you expect from drift fishing in Fort Lauderdale?

When you’re drift fishing, you’re basically allowing the current and the wind to carry your bait through the water. This allows it to move more naturally and not scare your possible catch. When you book a drift fishing trip, expect a lot of action in a relaxed setting. This is one of the most popular techniques suitable for all ages and skill levels. It’s also versatile and can be used to land just about every nearshore and offshore superstar.

When you hit the Fort Lauderdale waters, know that you’ll be fishing the reefs in a matter of minutes. Before you even realize you’ve left the marina, your captain will turn the engines off and let the wind carry the boat over the reefs and wrecks.

Bear in mind that drift fishing is circumstantial, so the crew will help you choose the right tackle and technique. Depending on the weather, currents, and what’s in season, bottom, mid-depth, and surface drifting are all an option. Warm days without much wind will see you drift fishing the bottom. On the other hand, fast currents and strong winds are better for surface fishing.

Live and frozen bait give the best results, but you can also use lures, jigs, and artificial flies. Sardines, squid, and ballyhoo are the most productive choices. The bait can either be weighted for deep dropping, or you can use popping corks and bobbers. It all depends on the depth you’ll be fishing.

Most of the charters will take you fishing in 70–150 feet of water, usually up to two miles offshore. This means that you could have your lines wet in 20 minutes after leaving the dock.

This classic technique goes hand in hand with drift fishing party boats. These spacious vessels provide a unique fishing experience and are perfect for shared charters. If you’ve never been drift fishing in For Lauderdale, party boats are a good place to start.

Seasonality

Thanks to its proximity to the Gulf Stream and an abundance of reefs and wrecks, Fort Lauderdale doesn’t have a low season. There’s always something biting in these waters!

If you’re after a particular species, you should plan your trip according to its peak season. Every 2–3 months, different species are migrating through the Fort Lauderdale waters. Sailfish reach their peak in December–January and winter is also great for Kingfish, Sharks, Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, and Tuna.

Come in spring and you can focus on all the pelagics plus Amberjack and Grouper. Summer is all about Mahi Mahi and Wahoo, while fall will see you targeting Snapper, Kingfish, and more. Make sure to ask your captain about what’s currently biting, so that you know what to expect.

Top Catches

When you’re drift fishing in Fort Lauderdale, you can hook into a slew of different species, which is why everyone loves this technique. You can drift your line around the reefs and wrecks or head to the bluewater in search of trophies. Whatever your choice, here’s what you could find on your hook.