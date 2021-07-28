Summer Sweltering In Florida

Wednesday features a typical summer pattern of good sun in the morning with showers and storms developing in spots, especially in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the sweltering low to mid-90s — and it will feel even hotter.

Thursday will bring lots of sun with some showers and storms developing in the late afternoon in the east coast area and from the late morning into the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see plenty of sun in the morning with showers and storms popping up in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, things are quiet right now.