Summer Sweltering In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features a typical summer pattern of good sun in the morning with showers and storms developing in spots, especially in the east coast metro area during the mid to late afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the sweltering low to mid-90s — and it will feel even hotter.

Thursday will bring lots of sun with some showers and storms developing in the late afternoon in the east coast area and from the late morning into the afternoon along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see plenty of sun in the morning with showers and storms popping up in the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, things are quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

